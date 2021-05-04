Teacher Appreciation Week isn’t a new concept. For nearly 40 years, Americans have set aside a week to honor and acknowledge the important work performed by educators in the classroom.
However, it takes on extra significance this year. The last 14 months have been some of the most trying times in our nation’s history, and our teachers rolled with the punches to keep students engaged and learning. During the early days of the pandemic, it meant adapting to new technology and bulking up on patience as students adapted too. When schools switched to hybrid schedules, it required teachers to seamlessly shift between online learning and in-classroom instruction. When full-time, in-person classes resumed, it meant catching up on lost educational opportunities and getting students up to speed. None of this was easy, and yet our teachers pressed on for the sake of our children. (And they managed to do all of it through the necessary interference of wearing masks and keeping socially distanced.)
Our teachers, and their willingness to adapt and commitment to educational excellence, were a huge reason why Lake Havasu City schools were able to reopen schools in a responsible way -- well before many of their counterparts throughout the state and nation That reopening was necessary for Havasu families --- particularly for those families with working parents who rely schools being open so they can go to work each day. It’s also important to note that teachers offer our children specialized knowledge that parents can’t hope to duplicate -- particularly in the older grades.
Throughout the pandemic, we saw admirable efforts to draw attention to certain careers and industries that had to step up during the coronavirus crisis. “Heroes work here” became a common refrain, especially for people working in the medical field and in first-responder occupations. Any “essential” employee who had to work through shutdowns and stay-at-home orders deserves our thanks. Somehow, teachers seemed to get ignored through much of that. But heroes work at our schools, too.
Any parent who had to take on an extra role as their child’s teacher through home-based learning this year should already have a big appreciation for the folks who do this full time. Be sure to offer a kind word to a teacher today. They’ve never deserved it more.
— Today’s News-Herald
