Any parent knows how tough it is to keep kids from being bored over spring break. Try doing it with hundreds.
This week, Lake Havasu City’s Teen Break program will once again provide a safe and fun space for kids over the holiday week. It’s an important component in a town that’s overrun with rowdy spring breakers this time of year — the temptation for teens to join their older counterparts on the Bridgewater Channel is a strong one.
Each year, Teen Break takes over a section of Rotary Park for three days of the week of spring break. Open to kids from sixth to 12th grade, the event includes lots of food, games, sports competitions and live music.
If it takes a village to raise a child, imagine what it takes to put on a well-organized event that accommodates hundreds of kids each year.
Teen Break has traditionally required months of planning that involves the efforts of dozens of volunteers and staff members from the city’s parks and recreation department, as well as donations from community groups and businesses. Restaurants, grocery stores and volunteer organizations always come out of the woodwork to support Teen Break. Without them, there’s no way the three-day event could be the success that it is.
Teen Break offers a safe destination for teens who might otherwise be forced to stay indoors or wander areas frequented by young adults participating in more adult-themed activities. Teen Break helps our kids stay kids just a little bit longer.
Thanks to Lake Havasu City, and the many, many dedicated people who put it on, for keeping it around for all these years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.