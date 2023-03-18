Any parent knows how tough it is to keep kids from being bored over spring break. Try doing it with hundreds.

This week, Lake Havasu City’s Teen Break program will once again provide a safe and fun space for kids over the holiday week. It’s an important component in a town that’s overrun with rowdy spring breakers this time of year — the temptation for teens to join their older counterparts on the Bridgewater Channel is a strong one.

