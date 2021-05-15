Arizona’s new telehealth law has the potential to make health care more accessible and more affordable. It puts Arizona at the forefront of health care delivery innovation.
The new law, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this month and sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, allows a wide range of medical services over video or phone. Importantly, it allows seasonal visitors to receive telehealth care from providers in their home states. It allows providers to be paid by insurance companies at negotiated rates for those services.
It’s an important law that addresses many of the issues related to health care delivery in rural portions of the state and to older or ill populations.
It also demands careful attention from prospective patients who need to be alert consumers of this new service.
The coronavirus offered cover for what was described as a whole range of telehealth scams around the nation, ranging from overbilling to improper coding for reimbursement.
More subtly, expanded telehealth billing is turning routine questions to providers into telehealth appointments.
A phone call from a doctor’s office can go something like this:
“This is a followup from your visit two weeks ago. How are you feeling?”
“Great,” is the reply.
“Ok, keep doing what you’re doing. Bye.”
Then comes the bill for $50 telehealth appointment.
The new law offers many more plusses than minuses but patients must be smart consumers if they want to avoid surprises.
— Today’s News-Herald
