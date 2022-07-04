We're in the middle of a particularly ugly period in Arizona — election sign season. It's that time of year when candidates can place their signs in public rights of way. And there are plenty of them, for candidates of all levels, marring just about every major intersection in Lake Havasu City. The starting gun for this visual pollution goes off 71 days before the primary election — a period that was recently expanded thanks to the Arizona State Legislature (A reminder to vote appropriately when you head to the ballot box.)
Under state law, candidates can place signs on public property as long as the signs don’t interfere with public safety or obstruct views and meet some other minor restrictions.
State law is silent about visual blight, but does anticipate that many people hate the signs; removing or damaging them is a misdemeanor.
Candidates, of course, having fouled the public landscape with their signs, are then free to play the victim, alleging their opponents steal their signs. It happens every election season.
With a presidential race that’s seemingly already gone on forever, voters may be experiencing some early political fatigue.
Campaign sign season does little to soothe jangled nerves.
If signs on public property aren’t intrusive enough, political robocalls will also increase.
Since politicians exempted themselves from federal “do not call” laws, they’ve always had free reign to interrupt dinner at home. Digital phones used as landlines exist in another legal realm.
Automated calling is listed as a top reason people cut off their landlines.
Intrusive robocalls and weed-like campaign signs aren’t very popular, yet politicians continue to use them. The public often seeks consumer protection from the calls through the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communication Commission.
Maybe, instead of seeking protection as phone consumers, voters should seek protection as political consumers. The public has a right to tune and tune out of campaigns as they see fit. The public shouldn’t have to endure forced visual and noise pollution in the process. Tell candidates and political organizations they’ll lose a vote if they persist in using annoying calls and sign litter. Mean it. They’ll get the message.
— Today’s News-Herald
