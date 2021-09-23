Term limits have a place in government. At the highest levels, they stop a political machine from gaining too much power and allow new ideas to trickle in and take hold. They discourage those who hold elected office from becoming career politicians.
There’s some truth that what’s good for federal and state governments might also apply at the local levels, which is why there’s currently a push to apply term limits for Mohave County elected officials. The Mohave County Conservatives Political Action Committee says it’s seeking a ballot initiative that would limit the amount of time Mohave County supervisors can stay in office. The same limits would presumably apply to other elected positions within Mohave County, like the county assessor, county sheriff and county attorney.
However, term limits could stand to hurt the county as much as help it. The pool of capable people willing to run for office — and put in the time necessary to do a good job — is infinitely smaller at the local level. And there’s something to be said for institutional memory.
Lake Havasu City has been represented by Buster Johnson for decades. Johnson’s tenure on the board, and the relationships he’s developed over that time, have been an invaluable resource, particularly on regional issues such as water.
Term limits allow for fresh ideas and new ways of doing things to emerge, but it takes time in the chair to develop the institutional memory and to nurture relationships like the ones Johnson has.
We don’t want good representation to be termed out as soon as the person in the chair has a good grasp of governmental processes and a firm understanding of the issues affecting their constituents.
Mohave County voters already have an opportunity every four years to weigh in on their representation. That process could probably stand to be tweaked (For instance, how about alternating election cycles so that not all five supervisors are running at the same time every four years?) but it generally works pretty well.
We don’t need term limits in Mohave County.
— Today’s News-Herald
Yeah Buster has a good “grasp” of the government process when he is using COVID money to fix his plumbing. ROFL
