The individual states have a lot of power in reopening the country and its economy but the federal government has a role, too.
In fact, a great starting point for the reopening would be with some now-closed facilities at national parks and in national forests.
The wide-open spaces of national parks and federal forests are places where people seek solitude. Except where necessary to protect natural resources – such as campgrounds and restrooms – people visit these places to commune with nature more than each other.
These lands make very strong test beds for a society that wants and needs to get out of life’s coronavirus restrictions. These are places where social distancing and proper hygiene can be practiced while still camped a few dozen feet away from another camper.
Reopening these areas require federal action. President Trump says he wants the parks reopened but hasn’t ordered, as of this writing, a timeline. It should happen quickly.
In contrast with most state parks in Arizona, campgrounds in all national forests and national parks are closed. This is noteworthy as temperatures around Lake Havasu are inching toward 100 degrees and forests in the high country are a popular summer getaway for desert residents.
The Forest Service, though, announced this week a ban on campfires in the state’s national forests, an apparent effort to discourage dispersed camping and other visitation. That’s the wrong direction.
National park and forest campgrounds, restrooms should be reopened and trash pickup should be resumed quickly. Lodging concessions on those lands should be allowed to reopen at their discretion assuming health and safety measures are in place.
Those lands and facilities in the wide open spaces should be a starting point for the reopening and should be done sooner than the earliest projected opening in late May.
— Today’s News-Herald
