We’d be remiss if we let 2020 get away without thanking the state of California for all it’s done to help Lake Havasu City’s economy during the trying pandemic times.
Californians kept the city pretty full even during the hottest part of summer. It appears California visitors will make up for the lack of Canadians and other cold-climate visitors unable or unwilling to travel this winter.
If California had avoided lockdowns and other restrictions, or if the state didn’t have such a patchwork pattern of restrictions, more of its citizens would’ve accepted some irritations and stayed put.
Much of California, and certainly coastal parts of the state, stays in a permanent state of semi-stress even without the coronavirus. Traffic, high costs, crowding, rules, regulations, high taxes and other worries are plenty. The coronavirus shoved many over the edge. Lake Havasu City — and much of the rest of Arizona – thanks California’s government for consistently making life more unendurable in that state.
The good news – at least for Arizona – is that California has many, many new laws that take effect with the new year, many apparently designed to kill off remaining business in that state.
Businesses will face higher minimum wages, expanded sick and other leave, new notification procedures relating to covid-19 and a variety of other business-unfriendly laws.
One will require that publically traded companies have a diverse board of directors from under-represented communities. A company with only one board member will have to have at least one member from an underrepresented community. These communities include Black, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian, Alaska Native, gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.
Government knows best and California government knows best of all.
We do note there’s a way around this board diversity requirement, though. The new law, which adds gender requirements to an existing law, allows anyone who self-identifies as one of those under-represented categories to fill the seats.
This provision may make it easier to gain a diverse board. It also may make right-thinking business owners one more reason to get out of the state as soon as possible.
— Today’s News-Herald
