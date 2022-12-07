The City Council’s insistence on holding a special meeting in closed session on Tuesday shows disdain for the people it claims to represent. The dismissive way it handled the cabaret code discussions is arrogant at best and concerning at worst.
Arizona’s open meeting law overwhelmingly favors public meetings. State law allows a few circumstances in which local elected boards like the City Council can meet in executive session — that is, behind closed doors, excluding everyone but the elected office holders and certain staff members.
For obvious reasons, Arizona law says closed sessions are usually appropriate for discussions of personnel issues, real estate transactions, labor negotiations, pending litigation, negotiations with other government agencies, and for legal advice from the public agency’s own lawyers.
It’s that last part that gives the Lake Havasu City Council some latitude on Tuesday’s meeting. But it doesn’t mean council members were right in doing so. State law doesn’t require an executive session to be held under those outlined circumstances; it only permits the right to do so. The City Council could certainly elect to hold many of the discussions outlined above in a public setting. And in the case of Tuesday’s meeting, in a discussion about the city’s cabaret code, it should have been held out in the open.
With a packed audience waiting in the chambers, the council met behind closed doors to hear from City Attorney Kelly Garry. After a fairly lengthy discussion, they returned to the chambers. Garry read a prepared statement that explained that the city’s cabaret code, which has been on the books for decades, is unconstitutional and unenforceable. After a lengthy public comment session, the council voted on a motion by Councilman David Lane to “direct the city attorney to proceed as directed in executive session.”
Whatever that direction was, it got a unanimous vote. We can make some educated guesses about what happened, but you’re not alone if you’re scratching your head about what the council actually did on Tuesday.
Government shouldn’t operate in such an opaque manner. The City Council should err on the side of transparency, and doubly so when discussing a topic that has generated so much public comment. Don’t shut out the public if it’s not absolutely necessary — this time, it wasn’t.
Shame on our council members for the way they handled this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.