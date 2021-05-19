Lake Havasu High School bids adieu to another class of students this week. More than 400 students will say goodbye -- and perhaps good riddance -- to a year that’s been anything but routine. The Class of 2021, like the seniors before them, had a good chunk of their prime high school experience snatched away by the coronavirus pandemic. Fears over the spreading virus kept schools closed and students online for about a year, and when full-time classes finally resumed this spring, they had to quickly adapt to new expectations and routines all over again.
The silver lining here, of course, is that the pandemic taught these students great skills they’ll be able to use later in life -- important technological skills, of course, but less tangible ones as well, such as how to thrive in adverse situations and how work independently to solve problems.
Over the last year or so, high school students got lessons in life that classroom instruction on its own could never duplicate.
And they’re better off for it.
Students learned to think critically and avoid groupthink. They learned that politics at all levels do have an impact on their daily lives and that elections matter. Importantly, they learned that adults don’t have all the answers.
The latest crop of Knights will go on to achieve great things and realize their dreams. Some of them will become our next community leaders, business owners and social influencers. Others will move on to other places, where they’ll carve out niches for themselves. We have no doubt that whatever members of this generation puts their minds to, they’ll find great success.
These kids will be able to tackle anything life throws at them. It’s been a dark couple of years, but the Class of 2021 has a bright future ahead.
Congratulations, graduates. Now make Lake Havasu City even more proud.
— Today’s News-Herald
