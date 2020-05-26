Any other year, a Memorial Day weekend like the one we just had would be something to celebrate in Lake Havasu City. We saw crowds on the lake like we haven’t seen in years. Lake Havasu State Park was jam-packed. The Bridgewater Channel was filled to the brim with boats. Restaurants and hotels appeared to be operating at capacity.
It’s not any other year, however. By appearances you’d never know we’d just emerged from one of the most uncertain periods in American history. Despite Mayor Cal Sheehy’s public request for visitors to “stay home during this time,” word was out that Arizona was back open for business, and those visitors came here in droves, happy to have a place to stretch out and let loose. Some of them practiced social distancing efforts. Many didn’t. Time will tell if the virus gets a second wind because of the crowds.
The truth is, the coronavirus hasn’t stopped spreading — in fact, on Memorial Day, Mohave County reported its highest number of new cases (21) confirmed in a single day. Granted, most of those cases involve long-term care facilities, and they seem to be focused in Kingman and other communities, but we can be certain that some of the visitors who came to Havasu over the weekend brought coronavirus with them.
There’s no doubt businesses in Havasu got a much-needed jump start after months of suffering under Gov. Ducey’s mandatory closure orders. It’s important that businesses stay open, but it’s equally important that all of us treat the virus with the seriousness it deserves. Until there’s a vaccine, the recommendations coming from public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control are the only way we know how to fight the virus with any certainty.
Memorial Day, it turns out, will be be a grand experiment for Lake Havasu City. Can crowds be accommodated if social distancing measures are followed? Can we have events again? We hope so. Again, time will tell.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Beware the Ides of June.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.