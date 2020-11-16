Last week the Trump administration ended Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the United States. With wolf populations thriving in many areas, and sightings increasingly reported in areas where wolves haven’t been seen in about a century, it’s clear that the wildlife management practices designed to nurture the species back to sustainable numbers have worked as planned.
That’s something to celebrate — as apex predators, wolves will add a necessary natural balance for other animal populations, such as deer and elk.
However, like everything connected to the Trump administration, the decision wasn’t without its critics. The main argument against delisting gray wolves seems to be worries that the move will make it harder, if not impossible, for wolves to recover in more regions, such as the southern Rocky Mountains and portions of the Northeast.
Maybe that’s not the worst thing. We need to acknowledge that we’ll never be able to fully preserve our environmental surroundings, thanks to centuries of urban and suburban development. The American West that existed when gray wolves had the run of the place is now just a fond memory. Today, there are about 75 million people who call the 13 western U.S. states home.
Gray wolves are an enduring symbol of the West, but restoring their numbers to historic populations is a romantic and naive notion Like other wild animals, wolves will gravitate toward farms and ranches, and perhaps populated places, in search of water and prey. Conflicts with humans are inevitable.
It’s important to note that the federal government’s decision doesn’t change the status of the Mexican gray wolf, a subspecies that calls Arizona home. Protections for those animals are still firmly in place, and that’s unlikely to change for many decades.
The Endangered Species Act worked for the gray wolf. Populations are sustainable and thriving in areas where it makes sense for them to thrive. Now it’s time to let nature take over. Delisting the wolves ensures that problematic wolf populations can be appropriately managed at the local level. It was the right call.
— Today’s News-Herald
