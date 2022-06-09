Flag Day, celebrated June 14, was officially recognized by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. It had a varied history before then, with names such as Betsy Ross, Bernard Cigrand, Francis Scott Key and Bob Heft coming to light.
The American flag is the symbol of the United States and is embraced by individuals and covered with protocol. There is a written set of instructions, the United States Flag Code, that establishes rules for display and care, which is a part of federal law.
Knowledge of and respect for the flag are considered must-haves for Americans, and of course, the flag is mentioned in the “Civics (History and Government) Questions for the Naturalization Test,” the document of 100 questions this column is based upon.
An applicant for U.S. citizenship is asked 10 of the questions and must answer six correctly to pass the test on the path to become a citizen.
The test includes three questions that every American should be able to answer with little problem:
96. Why does the flag have 13 stripes?
97. Why does the flag have 50 stars?
98. What is the name of the national anthem?
As we know, the 13 stripes represent the original 13 states of the new union. Following the American Revolution, the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, passed a resolution that the flag be 13 alternating red and white stripes and the “union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
As the nation grew and more states joined the union, stars were added to represent each new state.
As for the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the lyrics were taken from a poem written by Key during the War of 1812.
There’s your primer on the American flag. But wait: what about Ross, Cigrand and Heft? And is there something more to know about Key and the national anthem?
Legend has it that Betsy Ross made the first American flag. However, there is no historical documentation to verify this. The Ross family claims that she convinced George Washington to change the shape of the stars. Ross did make flags for the Pennsylvania navy during the American Revolution and made U.S. flags for more than 50 years. However, Francis Hopkinson, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, is credited with designing the flag, according to journals of the Continental Congress.
Bernard Cigrand, a school teacher in Wisconsin, came up with the idea in 1885 of celebrating Flag Day every June 14. In ’85, he led Stony Hill School in Waubeka in the first formal observance of the day and continued to advocate for the a day to recognize the flag during his lifetime.
Francis Scott Key wrote his historical poem after seeing the Battle of Fort McHenry. “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the U.S. national anthem in 1931.
A little-know fact: the music the poem was set to came from “To Anacreon in Heaven,” a popular British drinking song in the late 18th century.
It was the official song of the Anacreontic Society, a gentlemen’s club.
The society was dedicated to the ancient Greek poet Anacreon, renowned for his drinking songs.
Bob Heft was a 17-year-old Ohio high school student in the late 1950s when it appeared Alaska and Hawaii would be admitted as the 49th and 50th states.
Using his mother’s sewing machine, he disassembled a 48-star flag — Arizona was the 48th state, admitted in 1912 — added two stars and turned in the work to his history teacher as a class project.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower selected Heft’s design for the new flag. On July 4, 1960, Heft and Eisenhower stood together as the 50-star version was raised for the first time. Another flag was raised, too. Heft’s teacher took note and changed his grade to an A from a B-minus.
Is this a great country or what?
— Today's News-Herald
