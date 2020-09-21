Arizona has a lot riding on this year’s Census. Unfortunately, a tepid response to the decennial head count could put things like federal funding and a new congressional seat into question. So far, a tepid response is exactly what we’ve had in the Grand Canyon State. Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services reports in today’s edition of the News-Herald that Arizona has an overall response rate of 88.9%, far behind the rest of the country.
The governor’s office estimates that each percentage point undercount will translate into a loss of about $62 million a year in federal aid.
Time is running out to get this right. The first set of numbers are due at the end of this month, unless the courts step in soon.
It’s disappointing that local governments haven’t done more to maximize the count. Past Census efforts have included big pushes by local and state governments to increase awareness in local communities, particularly in towns like Lake Havasu City where there are many part-time visitors who can help our bottom line when they claim Arizona as their home on Census forms. This year, mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic interrupting everything under the sun, there wasn’t much of a marketing effort, and Arizona will suffer for it.
An inaccurate count will mean federal money will get diverted to other communities when it should be used to maintain local roads, public safety services and to attract new businesses to the area. Local communities also rely on an accurate count to help guide their growth over the next two years, and lawmakers and business owners rely on the data to decide how to plan for new infrastructure.
Fortunately, it’s still not too late to make a last-minute push. The state’s numbers are vastly better than they were two weeks ago, and that can improve quite a bit more before those first numbers are due.
Mohave County’s Census Committee should unleash a flurry of marketing in these last weeks to ensure our local governments aren’t overlooked.
If you’ve not yet responded to the Census, dig up your forms or go online to Census.gov and do so today. It just takes a few minutes, but it’s a huge help to our community and our state.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Remember all of the right-wing loons who posted here a few months ago they would support the census because it was big socialist scam? And here we are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.