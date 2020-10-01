Lake Havasu City’s Vision 20/20 plan set into motion five years ago sought to reverse the city’s brain drain. That plan helped develop a pathway to retaining young people and attracting new ones to ensure the community continues to thrive for years to come.
Nobody knew it then, but that Vision 20/20 plan may have played a role in how Lake Havasu City responded to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s less of a stretch than it sounds: Young professionals were key in keeping Havasu safe and responsive during a prolonged period of uncertainty —particularly in the early days of the pandemic. It’s probably safe to assume that many of them remain here because of policies and attitudes our community pledged to adopt five years ago.
Havasu is better off today because of the hard work by people like Dr. Khamranie Persaud, who helped lead the Havasu Covid-19 Task Force, a group that sought to supply face masks and other personal protective equipment to our medical community. Our schools are better off because of the leadership demonstrated by Jaime Festa-Daigle, Lake Havasu Unified School District’s personnel and technology boss, who played a key role in figuring out how 5,000-plus students would return to school through distance learning. And the city was well served by Mayor Cal Sheehy, who had to make decisions that were deeply unpopular with his constituents but proved to be in the city’s best interest as coronavirus cases continued to dwindle.
Incidentally, Persaud, Festa-Daigle and Sheehy were among the first folks to be honored in the annual Under 40 sections produced by Today’s News-Herald.
The section was an outgrowth of the Vision 20/20 meetings, designed to encourage and inspire young professionals to help make Havasu a better place to live. Wednesday’s newspaper highlighted the latest Under 40 class. We identified 31 people who stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic. Many were essential workers, but not necessarily in the medical community. All of them made Havasu a better place in their own way.
We hope the section is viewed as more than a “feel-good” piece. Readers should absolutely feel good after reading their stories, but the section should also offer hope for the rest of the community as the Baby Boomers and their predecessors who built this town continue to retire and disengage. Havasu is in good hands, through good times and bad.
— Today’s News-Herald
