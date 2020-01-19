Bring up contagious diseases and it’s apt to devolve into an argument over vaccinations of school children.
The flu is a different category and it’s very much upon us. What it has in common with the broader contagious disease discussion is that kids are bearing the brunt of it.
So far this season, according to the state Health Services department, Mohave County has reported 497 cases of flu, mostly type B. The number is about double last year and some 60 percent of the cases are in those 19 and under.
A respiratory virus known as RSV is also making a charge in the county, with relatively low raw numbers but an increase from last year. It’s mostly mild but can be much more serious in young children and aged adults. Those under age 4 account for more than 90 percent of cases.
Both the flu and RSV spread in much the same way, through contact with infected droplets that can come from coughs or sneezes or direct touching.
Except when they’re not, both flu and RSV tend to be relatively mild. The medical pros say it’s wise to stay at home and rest, drinking plenty of fluids, etc.
Staying at home can be the tough part for many. There are work heroes, determined to get the job done despite illness. There are school attendance heroes. There are those who just won’t miss the social activity at Fill In The Blank.
To them, we say please resist those urges. The more human contact during flu season, the more people get the flu.
The good news is that the Lake Havasu area is in the season that invites outdoor activities, allowing ample space between people.
For those coughing and sneezing but not feeling poorly enough to stay at home, a walk in the park or ride in the desert can help avert more spreading of the illness.
Getting outdoors is a great option to have in the winter and it’s one that could make a difference in the fight against the spread of the flu and RSV.
— Today’s News-Herald
