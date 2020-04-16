A new social dynamic will emerge in what’s being called the “reopening” as the coronavirus wanes.
A very good way to work into it is in the outdoors, a place still mostly available to Arizonans. State parks are especially notable for keeping most of their facilities open, including their most-visited locations near Lake Havasu City.
These parks and Lake Havasu itself are great place to practice for when society is whole again and largely free from travel restraints. We know the drills: Distancing, hand-washing, etc. They are becoming ingrained in daily lives with limited activity. They need to become ingrained in real life that includes recreation.
Some people want to see lake recreation shut off for an extra measure of safety. We suggest the best way to assure health is to test it, use it as a benchmark, and to affirm best social practices in a low-use environment.Right now, the lake, state parks, and even city parks are seeing relatively low use compared to a normal spring in which events and large gatherings are the norm.
Outdoor recreation needn’t be a petri dish, if done right, but it can be a lab of sorts for checking on how well society stays healthy once people are freed form their couches or home offices.
Fortunately for Arizona, the transition won’t be as abrupt as it will in states where residents have essentially been confined to their homes for weeks.
Gov. Doug Ducey should be congratulated for recognizing that recreation is essential in mental and physical health. His order helped assure that most state parks stayed open. This contrasts with a large number of national park and federal forest facilities that are now closed.
This weekend offers yet another chance to enjoy Arizona’s great springtime. It’s yet another great opportunity to practice being normal.
— Today’s News-Herald
