The Road to Not Much should be a $800,000 scar burned deeply into the hides of Mohave County government leaders.
That was the cost of a road to the proposed $3 billion dollar cloud data center that is now dead after the data company defaulted on payments for land in the Yucca area.
The cloud? It was more like blue sky the Mohave County Supervisors were buying into when they agreed to spend the money on the road to the nonexistent data center.
There are valuable lessons, none of which will likely be learned. Subsidies and handouts are the norm as governments seek to land new employers. Taxpayers foot the bills so that elected officials can boast of their roles.
Of the data center, we’d just point out that the road didn’t make or break the project. Right now, it’s only a single landowner who benefits. He’s collected payments from Pegasus Group Holdings and now has a new road making the property potentially more valuable.
County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach said unnamed other corporate entities have shown interest in the industrial park. We hope taxpayers don’t have to shell out any more to attract those entities.
Supervisor Ron Gould of Yucca was the sole vote cast against seeking a $500,000 grant to help pay for the road after the county approved the construction contract.
The data center, dubbed “The Hive”, kicked off more than two years with brand manager and Duchess of York Saran Ferguson and celebrity salesman Tony Robbins touting its potential.
All in all, it looks like the county got flim-flammed, though the truth may be that neither the company nor the county did the proper due diligence on the project.
It doesn’t matter to Mohave County taxpayers that the company was over optimistic but it matters a lot that county leaders didn’t do more to assure the project’s reality before throwing money around.
— Today’s News-Herald
