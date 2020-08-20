A good compromise is when both parties are dissatisfied. That sage wisdom comes to us from comedian and actor Larry David, uttered during the seventh series of the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but it could very well be describing the unhappy situation Havasu families find themselves in regarding the planned return to school.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District's governing board on Tuesday finally put an end to months of speculation about when live classes might resume. The district will bring back elementary students on a part-time basis beginning Sept. 8, opening fully on Oct. 12. Junior high and high school students, meanwhile, will continue distance learning until October, when they'll begin limited live schedules. A full reopening for Thunderbolt and Lake Havasu High School is planned for January.
It's a decision that has kept parents and teachers up at night, and based on the online reactions we were seeing Wednesday, that much isn't going to change anytime soon. People are upset on all sides of this issue — plenty of parents, sick and tired of the inadequate distance learning measures, are ready for live classes to resume now. Plenty of others, meanwhile, say they're happy to wait until the coronavirus pandemic has further subsided.
While nobody is thrilled, it should be acknowledged that there are no good answers. The virus is here, and it has real consequences. However, it's clear that our kids are falling behind, many of them not seeing the inside of a classroom since early March. All that said, we think district administrators came up with a pretty good plan. It's a compromise to be sure, but starting with the elementary schools, where class sizes can be kept smaller and the ability of the virus to spread is perhaps more limited, is a smart move.
And we're glad the district is retaining online options for parents who choose to keep their children home for a bit longer.
Older students at our secondary schools can wait out the pandemic a bit longer., crossing their fingers that the virus infection numbers continue to move in a downward direction.
The good news is that parents and teachers in Lake Havasu City now have a date to plan around. Distance learning was a lot harder when it seemed as if it might go on indefinitely. While none of us may like the answers, it's clear we are all working toward the same goal: Opening the schools as safely as possible, and as quickly as we can.
It's a good compromise, and if we open back up with safety and compassion in mind, we can keep the dissatisfaction to a minimum.
— Today's News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.