It’s not a particularly good time to be a predator in Northern Arizona except for those with provable credentials as a native species.
Those outside the native list get the death penalty. Bye-bye bison. Bon voyage, brown trout. The same goes for wild pigs. Burros mostly get at least a chance at relocation.
The “winners” include fish such as suckers and chubs, some native plants in the Grand Canyon area and, most recently, the Mexican garter snake which has been found close to Lake Havasu and other areas along the Colorado River, among other places.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week designated critical habitat for the Mexican snake. The Bill Williams River was excluded from the critical habitat designation, for which many bass and catfish may breathe a sigh of relief.
Make no mistake, the federal government’s land and water agencies are all about making amends for a nation’s past environmental sins, no matter that absolution involves a rabbit hole of inconsistencies
The federal government is taking firm action against bison around Grand Canyon National Park. Bison may be an iconic symbol of the West and themselves almost extinct at one point. They were introduced in Arizona to help save them. They are now migrating into the national park and destroying national park plants. The bison have gotten the death sentence.
They join the brown trout of the Colorado River on death row. Those gamefish trout have been on the Park Service’s enemies list for some time because they prey on newly reintroduced native fish species. No matter that part of the deal with building dams on the Colorado River included expanded and protected fishing.
As the federal government put out word it would decimate the bison and brown trout, it became clear the methods wouldn’t exactly be surgical. Electroshocking the trout in Lee’s Ferry, for example, would likely kill a lot of rainbow trout, which is also prized as a gamefish.
Credit the Arizona Game and Fish Department for helping to mitigate the potential damage of the federal government.
Game and Fish is behind a brown trout bounty now paid to anglers at Lee’s Ferry. Likewise, the state agency is involved in recruiting and vetting skilled hunters to take out the bison near Grand Canyon.
Odd as it sounds, the agency is introducing an element of fun and recreation to species eradication. More importantly, it is limiting collateral damage.
The Mexican garter snake habitat listing excluded the Bill Williams River because of uncertain water flows, concerns by tribes about water supplies and overlapping protections in the area already in place.
Had it been included in the final habitat listing, bounties for bass and catfish wouldn’t be a surprise.
It’s one thing to appreciate environmental balance from creatures great and small. It’s another to try to erase and deny the effects of humans of past generations that introduced new plants and animals on the environment and otherwise disrupted things. That’s a long list that includes dams and power generation and crops and mining and timbering and, well, civilization.
— Today’s News-Herald
