The new federal infrastructure bill sets aside $8.3 billion for Western water projects, including $250 million to help alleviate water shortages on the lower Colorado River.
Thus designated, the money is all ready to go. All that’s needed now is a list of actual projects.
Aside from the Colorado River money, the hefty $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill targets water storage, recycling, desalinization, dam fixes and ground water recharging as the bulk of the $8.3 billion water component.
Somehow, this broad brush approach is supposed to, when projects are actually created, tally up to $8.3 billion designated as the amount needed to solve all the problems.
It’s all pretty fuzzy. It’s a smorgasbord approach that’s aimed at pleasing multiple constituencies. To be fair, most proposed Western water solutions take the same approach. It’s all supposed to add up to $8.3 billion.
There’s little doubt all of the water money will be spent, just as there’s no question that all $1.2 trillion will be spent. Throw the money around and hope some of it does some good.
Expect a free-for-all as local governments and other entities try to learn the requirements of projects and the application process. The bill also provides some $23 billion for wastewater and drinking water.
We hope Lake Havasu City takes advantage of money available for fresh water to alleviate the burden on local rate payers for expensive improvements in the next few years. Ditto for the sewer system. That might be the least of the money available: Water recycling and storm water storage also come to mind.
On a broad scale, the bill in general and the water specifically are unlikely to become the game changer proponents claim. How, for example, will an extra $300 million to the Bureau of Reclamation help the agency “create or conserve” an extra 100,000 acre feet of lower Colorado River water?
The bureau can’t make it rain or snow. It isn’t working on major inter-basin water transfers. Those are the creation options. Conserving? Use reductions are already mandated in the multi-state drought agreement.
Skeptics doubt the math in the overall bill and question, rightfully, how much is really for needed physical infrastructure.
Regionally, those same questions apply to water projects across an area where the biggest problem is lack of rain. Will raining dollars be as beneficial?
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.