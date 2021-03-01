Around this time a year ago, Lake Havasu City schoolchildren were excited for spring break. The week-long rite of passage separates the third quarter from the fourth, and allows both teachers and students a chance to reset and recharge. Little did anyone know at the time that the days before spring break would be the last time junior high and high school students would participate in a full-time class setting.
As news of the coronavirus pandemic grew louder, one week of spring break became two, with public health officials calling for 15 days to flatten the curve. We all know the rest of the story. Schools would remain closed for months as the coronavirus numbers ratcheted up higher and higher.
Elementary schools were finally reopened in the fall, but for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear, Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School stayed on hybrid schedules, with students only attending physical classes a few days each week.
The results of reduced classtime are obvious and unfortunate.
Havasu kids, like their counterparts around the nation, now face a big learning gap. While not everyone may be on the same page about the best time to bring students back, most of us probably agree that our schools have their work cut out for them to get students back to pre-pandemic academic levels.
That’s the main reasons Lake Havasu City schools announced last week that they’ll bring junior high and high school students back to campus for full-time schedules at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Better late than never. The fourth quarter isn’t normally associated with quality instructional time — the end of the school year is usually full of standardized testing and tying up loose ends. This year, however, it’s a chance to reclaim some of what we lost over the last year.
Congratulations to Lake Havasu Unified School District for making the right decision to get students back on track. We’ve done a pretty good job of weathering this storm. Now it’s time for the repair work to begin.
— Today’s News-Herald
