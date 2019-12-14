A big battle is brewing again over water rights on the Colorado River. Lake Havasu City just added its voice to the opposition against a bid by the town of Queen Creek to buy water rights from a La Paz County town. The argument is a sound one — water isn’t like any other commodity — it shouldn’t simply go to the highest bidder while towns close to the river struggle to secure their own water futures.
Ultimately, this fight in Cibola is over a pretty small amount of water. However, it’s important to send the message to urban Arizona that planning to tap water from a source hundreds of miles away is an irresponsible way to grow. Not only is it unfair to rural communities along the river, but the conveyance of that water through the Central Arizona Project raises questions about efficiency and water loss through evaporation and seepage.
When every drop of water counts, those are big concerns. Arizona should be encouraging residential growth where water sources are more easily obtained.
Frankly, it’s surprising that we’re still fighting over the Colorado River after all the hand-wringing in recent years over the drought.
Here’s the thing: The Colorado River is already over-allocated, and we’ve known that for years. Our growing towns need to think beyond local surface water to sustain our continued growth. Admittedly, that doesn’t leave a bunch of options. We need a better understanding of our statewide groundwater resources, but we already know that underground water in a desert state isn’t going to be enough for our rapidly growing population. And a lot of that groundwater is brackish — particularly in the northeast part of the state — which requires expensive desalination before it can be used for drinking.
So what about desalination? The technology, while expensive, holds the most promise for Arizona’s future. The Pacific ocean is close enough to make it achievable.
State leaders ought be figuring out that puzzle rather than trying to find ways of continuing to squeeze more water from the overtapped Colorado.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.