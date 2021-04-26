The roads in Havasu are paved with good intentions.
By now just about every Lake Havasu City driver ought to be sick of road construction. The city is in the middle of its annual chip seal street paving program, its preferred approach to road maintenance.
The city maintains that crack sealing is a cost effective way of maintaining roads and helps prolong the life of paved streets. Chip seal, however, isn’t nearly as long lasting as asphalt and tends not to hold up well on streets with a lot of traffic, nor under harsh weather conditions. Experts say chip seal typically has a life span that’s about half that of asphalt projects. Cost, of course, is the big consideration here. Lake Havasu City’s taxpayers have been clear in the past about their thoughts on higher taxes, so it’s no wonder our city favors the less expensive road maintenance program, even if they’ll have to do it all over again in a few years.
This year, contractors are sealing over 19 miles of streets around the city. The work started in March. This comes roughly five months after the city began crack sealing 211 miles of roadways. The crack seal program is especially controversial because it looks ugly and creates a rough roadway surface for motorcyclists, bicyclists and other light vehicle operators.
It’s time to talk about alternative solutions.
Thanks to the federal stimulus program and a robust local economy, Arizona state and Lake Havasu City officials should have more money to play with this year for things like roads. It’s simply a question of priorities. The city is hosting budget talks now, with officials setting aside millions of dollars for capital improvement projects like the downtown catalyst project, airport hangars and LED lights on the London Bridge, just to name a few.
The city ought to consider what it can do with roads this year to do a little more preventative maintenance than usual. An asphalt overlay on some of our busiest roadways could help prevent several rounds of chip seal in the coming decades, possibly creating a costs savings in the long term.
Good intentions aren’t enough. Let’s give our residents and visitors deserve smoother roadways than they have right now.
— Today’s News-Herald
