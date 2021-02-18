Arizona’s recent statehood anniversary offered a chance for some to play around with the state’s historic economic pillars, the “5 C’s.”
When Arizona became a state in 1912, copper, climate, citrus, cattle and cotton pretty well told Arizona’s economic tale. Arizona students learned about the 5 C’s for generations, even as the state’s economy evolved.
A couple of memorable if lighthearted proposed updates from earlier in the month: Cannabis, reflective or new state laws and crazies, which is a term used for the political opposition whether right or left.
We won’t seriously propose changing the 5 C’s as they are a pretty good way to weave together a state history lesson.
If we’re staying with a single letter of the alphabet, though, there are some updates that deserve considering:
Congested: We’ll get this out of the way first. It mostly applies to Maricopa County but isn’t confined to there. In 1912, the state’s population was 200,000. Today, it’s 7.4 million. Many current residents remember the state when it had only a couple million people, only a few decades ago. All those people need places to live work and play. The growth is central to hundreds of public policy decisions.
Civil liberties: The past year of covid lockdowns affirmed Arizona as a place of liberties. Californians flocked here because they could shop, recreate and go to school. People were largely free to do what they wanted as long as they weren’t risking the health of others. This liberty was exhilarating to many out of staters.
Citizenship: The flip side of the coin to civil liberties, citizenship represents the vesting of many rights but also many obligations. It places a huge burden on individuals for responsible and sustainable self-governance and for making smart, informed individual decisions, such as those involving safety. The process was tested during the pandemic and the elections. It takes a lot of work.
Two out of three isn’t bad, as they say. And another way to look at congestion is that Arizona’s other appeals have propelled remarkable growth that just needs to be effectively handled.
— Today’s News-Herald
