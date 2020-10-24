Why do national polls and almost all national news outlet predictions that President Trump’s re-election hopes are toast feel so wrong?
Maybe it’s because they were wrong in 2016. Maybe it’s because the political perspective from Mohave County, Ariz. is shaped by overwhelming support for Trump, who received 73% of the county vote in 2016. Or maybe it’s because the political death knells are just plain wrong.
President Trump obviously needs and wants Arizona’s vote and is even courting rural areas, as evidenced by last week’s stop in Prescott. If Trump loses the state, it will be in the urban areas of Maricopa and Pima County.
Trump needn’t expend much new effort in Mohave County, where he’s been feted by boat parades and seemingly enjoys visible support from seemingly every other house and car sporting signs and flags.
Granting the urban/rural political schism that increasingly defines political party affiliation, it’s hard from this angle to imagine Trump not winning the election. So why would one think Trump can overcome a poll disadvantage of around eight points this late in the game?
A first insight comes from the polls themselves. There has been a lot of study on the bias effects caused by those who don’t respond to polls. This year in particular, there’s high suspicion that many Republicans are not responding.
There’s a reason for that. Trump has divided the Republican party, leaving many Republicans not anxious to admit they will likely vote for Trump and certainly unwilling to commit to Biden. Trump’s abrasive, combative style doesn’t sit well with many, even those who appreciate the economic improvements brought by his administration.
A second insight comes from non-traditional polling. Typically, the pollsters asks a likely voter to say who will receive their vote. As mentioned, that’s not necessarily working out so well.
A few polls, though, have asked voters who they thought would win the election. Trump does very well in those. Some of that prediction is based not only on unwillingness to come out for Trump but also on Democratic fears of election hijinks by the Republicans.
So maybe the anticipated October surprise comes on November 3 when Trump again defies the oddsmakers?
While it can happen, it’s important to recognize the galvanizing and motivating effect of Trump on…well, yes, his base but also Democrats.
Democrats are registering and apparently actually voting, based on early patterns. Urban dwellers who’ve witnessed violent protests this summer are turning to the ballot box to right social wrongs and provide some peace.
Urbanites tend to vote Democratic.
Trump looks like he can win again and will leave many surprised if he doesn’t.
But even in bright red-right Mohave County, it’s obvious he isn’t running against Hillary. He’s running against a Democratic party more energized than their presidential nominee that’s getting new voters engaged enough to actually cast a ballot or ten.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
The 2016 polls were correct when, within +/- parameters, Mrs Clinton beat Typhoid Donny by nearly 3 millions votes as cast by the American people. And please none of the 'Well, who's in the White House" nonsense. The fact will remain for time and all eternity the American people elected Mrs Clinton.
