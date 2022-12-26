This month marks the third anniversary of the collapse of a sex trafficking investigation that went horrifyingly wrong, and the public is still waiting for answers from the federal government. The case began in 2017, when police departments in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City opened an investigation into seven massage parlors. Detectives found that the businesses — three of them operating in Havasu — employed Chinese nationals who may have been coerced into acts of prostitution. Working with the Department of Homeland Security, the local police departments investigated the matter for two years, with court documents later revealing that DHS agents conducted multiple undercover operations during that time. The undercover operations were said to confirm police suspicions: Women at the sites they visited were said to be working more than 12 hours per day in unsanitary conditions, shuffled between massage parlors and taking payment for sexual favors. They appeared to be obvious victims in a sex trafficking ring, and two years into the investigation, the agencies announced the results of their collaboration: Seven arrests, and the release of the alleged victims.

It was a great example of cooperation between local and federal law enforcement — until it wasn’t. In December 2019, for reasons that remain unclear, things began to fall apart. Federal investigators were suddenly unwilling to participate in the court case. They refused to support prosecution efforts.

