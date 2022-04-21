With Arizona’s coffers stuffed with cash, lawmakers must now decide how, or even if, to spend it as they craft the budget for the next fiscal year.
With various competing interests all vying for a slice of the pie, and with razor-thin vote margins in both the state House and Senate, some believe a constitutional or “skinny” budget should be passed – essentially taking the previous budget, adjusting for inflation and moving on, leaving that $5 billion to sit until next year’s legislative session.
Others want to see that surplus used to address the various needs and concerns of voters, such as investing more in education and improving the state’s social safety net.
And of course, some are using the situation to try to take advantage for themselves, either by pushing through pet projects that will serve narrow purposes or by holding up votes until money is allocated in ways they believe will endear themselves to their constituents come election time.
Those in support of doing the bare minimum — passing a budget that leaves the surplus untouched — believe they will have better numbers next year and will be able to use the money on giveaways for the rich and tax breaks for corporations.
However, there does appear to be some momentum for taking care of the vulnerable, with calls on both sides of the aisle to put additional funding into programs for the elderly, addiction, mental illness and those experiencing homelessness.
And realizing that voters approved a huge boost for educational spending only to see it wiped away on a technicality after Prop 206 was overturned by the courts, some lawmakers want to use some of the surplus to invest in our future by giving more money to schools.
We urge lawmakers to come together to find common ground and use the funds to improve the lives of the most people in our great state as possible, rather than finding ways to give away tax dollars to those who have no need for assistance.
With inflation soaring with no end in sight, the state must make sure mechanisms are in place to help those who already find themselves unable to make ends meet, and the many more who may find themselves in that situation.
In addition to money for K-12 education, lawmakers should also look to reinvest in higher education, funding which was dramatically slashed over recent years and that would help ease our current labor shortage by providing more resources to community colleges and other trade programs.
And as the federal government continues to leave Arizona high and dry when it comes to dealing with the border crisis, lawmakers should explore ways to increase funding for state police and other law enforcement and security agencies.
Now is not the time to kick the can down the road and leave money sitting in the bank when so many pressing needs can be taken care of. If invested properly, that funding will set Arizona on a course that we can all be proud of.
Our elected lawmakers must now roll up their sleeves and do the difficult work we sent them to the Capitol to do — serve the needs of the people and ensure our state remains a place where people want to live and can do so safely and comfortably.
— Today’s News-Herald
