It wasn’t so long ago that ambition was the rule at Arizona State University’s Lake Havasu City campus. In 2015, then-campus director David Young told a conference of ASU recruiters that he had a goal to reach 1,000 students by the end of the decade. At the time, the new campus had about 150 students. Five years later -- and more than two months past the end of the decade -- ASU Havasu still has about 150 students.
So what happened? It turns out Young’s grand plan may have retired with him.
Student numbers at the campus simply haven’t grown like anyone expected, and it’s not for a lack of trying. ASU Havasu has worked hard to carve out its own identity in the university’s family of campuses. It launched a hospitality education program. Through its outdoor pursuits program, the campus marketed Havasu’s beautiful surroundings to students with an interest in outdoor recreation. Most importantly, it has kept tuition low to give our rural campus a competitive edge.
And yet attracting students to Havasu continues to be a challenge.
As we’ve previously reported, it’s important because student population drives the number and variety of programs the campus can reasonably offer, while program variety drives student interest and enrollment. Basically, the more students you have, the easier it is to get more students.
It’s a chicken-and-egg problem, but we think ASU Havasu can come out of its shell. The recent announcement of an expansion of the campus dorms should help some. However, a major program could do a lot more to boost the site’s appeal to out-of-area students.
In fact, the university system could raise the appeal of all its regional campuses by decentralizing some of its important programs, offering educational opportunities that are in demand in addition to those programs that are locally important.
We remain convinced that ASU Havasu is one of the most exciting developments in this city’s relatively short history. But until the campus achieves some kind of critical mass, it’s still just an experiment for the university.
— Today’s News-Herald
