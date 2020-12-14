If there was ever an issue that should have made it easy for our political parties to find common ground, it’s the Dreamers. A recent poll showed that three quarters of Americans, including 70% of Republicans, believe Dreamers should remain in the United States with legal status.
Yet our country’s ugly partisan divide has made it difficult to realize any real path to citizenship for people who are Americans in every way except officially.
These are folks who, through no fault of their own, were brought to the United States as children and grew up calling America home. They know no other homeland. Many want nothing more than to achieve the same American Dream as their U.S.-born counterparts they grew up with.
This isn’t a hard decision, and whichever political party successfully finds a way to permanently end their citizenship angst could end up with a new bloc of political supporters.
That line of thinking would seem to appeal to Trump, who likes to play the hero with unilateral solutions that buck party lines and conventions. So it’s disappointing that the Trump Administration has spent the bulk of its time in the White House sending mixed messages about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, fighting in court to end the Obama-era program but promising a solution that offered even stronger protections for the estimated 700,000 DACA recipients. Those promises seem to be mere words, however. If Trump was serious about finding a fix, we would have heard about it by now — instead, time is growing short as his administration continues to participate in court battles over DACA while the end of his presidency is less than two months away. (The administration tried to close DACA to new applicants earlier this year, but a judge ruled last week against the new restrictions.)
Instead, it seems that President-elect Joe Biden will step in to restore the DACA protections, which is basically just an extension of the status quo — not the permanent path to citizenship these folks deserve.
The coronavirus pandemic and political theater has taken over our country’s attention — including the attention of our elected leaders — but it’s time for Congress and the White House to get on the same page when it comes to Dreamers. The sooner, the better.
— Today’s News-Herald
