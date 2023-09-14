President Biden’s creation of a new national monument surrounding much of the Grand Canyon National Park in Northern Arizona continues to stir up both support and opposition. This week Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson said the Legislature would sue the Biden Administration over th declaration, calling it a “dictator-style land grab.”
The lawsuit reflects the frustration with what Arizona legislators see as presidential overreach. While it is true that previous legal challenges to presidential national monument designations have faced significant hurdles, including rejection by the courts, it is essential to keep pushing for change. Only Congress should have the power to limit a president’s authority or revise monument designations.
It is time to move away from a system that allows such designations to be subject to the capricious whims of presidents and towards a more thoughtful and comprehensive approach that involves legislative approval, similar to that of National Parks.
First and foremost, let us be clear that the land within the newly designated Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument is undoubtedly worth preserving. It contains thousands of cultural and sacred sites that hold significant value for a dozen Indian tribes that have inhabited the area. The decision also safeguards these lands from new uranium mining claims while allowing for responsible activities like grazing leases, hunting, and fishing to continue.
However, the process by which national monuments are created, as authorized by the Antiquities Act of 1906, raises concerns. It allows a president to designate vast areas of federal land as national monuments unilaterally, bypassing the legislative process. Such decisions can have far-reaching consequences, impacting local industries, communities, and the economic well-being of regions. This system allows for decisions to be made without thorough vetting, consultation, or consideration of potential adverse effects.
We applaud the Legislature’s efforts to identify those directly affected by the monument designation and to create a coalition to assess its effects. By doing so, they are highlighting the need for a more transparent and collaborative approach when it comes to decisions that impact our lands, communities, and industries.
Ultimately, Arizona has an obligation to challenge federal overreach when it arises. Other legal challenges regarding monument designations are already in progress, and the U.S. Supreme Court has expressed interest in this issue. It is a crucial moment to reevaluate the Antiquities Act and shift towards a more inclusive and thorough approval process for national monuments.
