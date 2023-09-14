President Biden’s creation of a new national monument surrounding much of the Grand Canyon National Park in Northern Arizona continues to stir up both support and opposition. This week Arizona Senate President Warren Peterson said the Legislature would sue the Biden Administration over th declaration, calling it a “dictator-style land grab.”

The lawsuit reflects the frustration with what Arizona legislators see as presidential overreach. While it is true that previous legal challenges to presidential national monument designations have faced significant hurdles, including rejection by the courts, it is essential to keep pushing for change. Only Congress should have the power to limit a president’s authority or revise monument designations.

