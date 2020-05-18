You might be surprised to learn that a good number of people who are paying for Mohave County’s television district are unable to use it. The taxpayer-funded TV service is available to anyone who can put up an antenna, but only if you live in Kingman, Bullhead City or North Lake Havasu City. Sorry, southside residents. You’re paying the TV fee in your property taxes, but the service won’t reach you unless you invest in expensive reception equipment, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.
Expanding the reach of the district is long overdue. It was formed by voters in 1983 as a special property tax district to provide television service in a rural county where TV was hard to obtain through normal means.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is finally considering an expansion of the service area, but doing so will take significant investment -- something that seems increasingly unlikely considering the unrelenting economic ripples of the coronavirus pandemic.
As Mohave County’s largest community, Lake Havasu City contributes the largest share of property taxes to Kingman, and that position will only be strengthened as the community grows -- to the south -- with projects like the Havasu Riviera. Residents here should benefit from their contributions as much as their counterparts in Kingman and Bullhead City.
The Supervisors approved a .02 percent tax increase last year to support the TV district, but that new funding was only enough to maintain the district’s existing system. To serve more people who live outside the district’s reach, the county will need to build the infrastructure to put up new equipment. We can’t imagine there’s much appetite for these kind of capital expenses right now.
And yet, it’s simply not fair for the county to collect money from residents for a service they are unable to use. Supervisors need to decide now to expand the network’s reach, or to limit the tax collection to properties that are able to take advantage of the service.
-- Today’s News-Herald
