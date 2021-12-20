Under new reductions outlined in the 500 Plus Plan, Arizona will cut water use by 512,000 acre feet in 2022. That plan, introduced just a few weeks ago, comes just two years after the revolutionary Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan, which was supposed to be the solution to stabilizing the river system in the face of historic low water levels and increasing demand.
And yet, for all of these agreements, contention about river water continues, particularly within the Grand Canyon State, and a consultant working with Mohave County warns that the fight is about to get a lot worse.
According to Patrick Cunningham of the Phoenix public affairs firm HighGround, upcoming water negotiations could put river communities on the defensive over their own water rights.
Mohave County has had to take a front-row seat over the years when it comes to water rights. Cunningham points to the county’s role in carefully negotiating 2007’s landmark water rules that avoided cuts for holders of fourth priority water rights — those owned by communities along the Colorado River. In the upcoming discussions slated for 2027, Cunningham warns that fourth priority water rights could again be on the table.
Meanwhile, growing communities in the Phoenix metropolitan area — Queen Creek, notably — continue to seek to quench their thirst by buying up rights held further upstream, and the state’s water department hasn’t helped to curb their appetite despite assurances otherwise.
All of the multi-state agreements in the world won’t matter much when our own communities are squabbling over water. Thankfully, the Legislature could be primed to finally deal with some of it thanks to the release of a recent report that showed how groundwater is being affected in Mohave County. We hope the report is the catalyst the Legislature needs to finally embrace its role in shaping Arizona’s rural water policy. One way they might start is to create a rural water management district in the Mohave County area, which would create a locally controlled board to better manage how groundwater is handled. The Legislature also needs to take a hard look at water transfers so that precious Colorado River water isn’t simply sold to the highest bidders.
— Today’s News-Herald
