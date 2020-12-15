Lake Havasu City has long struggled with its immunization rates. We reported in April 2019 that most schools had fallen behind in student immunizations, and the trend was worsening.
And that, of course, was before anyone had heard of covid-19.
Historically, the Mohave County Health Department has been a wonderful resource for Lake Havasu City families when it comes to obtaining required vaccinations, which can be hard to find otherwise. Public health nurses provided immunizations from the Lake Havasu City facility on College Drive, and once a year, they staffed a mass immunization as part of the Havasu Stick’em event to help make sure kids were up to date on their vaccinations.
But those services aren’t available anymore, at least temporarily, as public health nurses gear up for the countywide distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. Admittedly, that’s a huge job and we don’t blame Public Health Director Denise Burley for wanting to direct all her department’s resources toward a smooth rollout.
However, it’s a decision that may leave many Mohave County families wondering what to do, especially if the immunization program isn’t available next summer as students get ready to return to school. Ultimately, it’s likely that this interuption is a limited one and public health nurses will soon be available again to provide childhood vaccinations.
But it begs the question: Why is the county such a crucial piece of the immunization puzzle in Mohave County? Required vaccinations aren’t always available from local doctors — Burley points out that there are a number of private physicians who choose not to distribute vaccinations because the cost of reimbursement doesn’t square with the cost of providing the service.
For many Havasu families, that means the county health department is the only resource. It’s time for that to change.
The county should engage the medical communities in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City about better ways to ensure vaccinations are readily available and not such a burden on a taxpayer-supported agency.
Covid-19 has offered the opportunity to reset a lot of things that don’t work well, and that would seem to include the way we vaccinate our kids. It’s time to give an overhaul of the program a shot.
— Today’s News-Herald
