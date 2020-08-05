As the dust settles from Tuesday’s primary election, eyes turn to the November ballot. A big question in Arizona is whether a controversial education measure will be on it.
A judge ruled last week that the measure was misleading and opaque and needed to be removed from the ballot. With an appeal in the works, there’s not much time to settle the issue before ballots are finalized.
At its core, the Invest In Ed initiative is a tax-the-rich scheme to put money in education without most people paying a dime. It is also, as Maricopa Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury ruled, unfit for the ballot because of its confusing summary description.
In essence, the Invest in Ed measure could almost double state income taxes for individuals making more than $250,000 per year and raise almost a billion dollars a year for education.
The judge said the description of the increase was misleading. It says the tax would be a 3.5 percent surcharge but would actually raise the maximum tax rate from 4.5 percent to 8 percent of taxable income.
Any appeal, we hope, will be resolved on the side of transparency and clarity, meaning this measure stays off the ballot.
A funny thing about this initiative, an outgrowth of the Red for Ed teachers’ movement, is that it would be wildly popular even if it were honest, accurate and truthful in its description. Its popularity presumably goes down among the minority who make $250,000 per year or more.
It’s too late to change the wording as a new signature drive would be required. Assuming appeals uphold the superior court ruling, the best hope for Invest In Ed is to start over with an honest approach.
A simple title such as “Soak the rich, not you” would be appropriate and, sadly, might not diminish its appeal, at least among those not making $250,000 per year. Such language would at least offer the public a chance to reject a divisive wedge issue that goes nowhere except to larger class warfare battles and fair taxation.
— Today’s News-Herald
