It’s Christmas and we hope the cheer of the season can brighten the persistent dark spots of the past months. Often, one person’s negative is another’s positive. Sports games and political election are prime examples.
This year, though, in a time noted for its divisions and dissentions, unity ruled on at least one thing: 2020 is a stinker of a year and can’t be gone soon enough.
Agreed. But let’s take a break from it and savor Christmas.
How to break from the pervasive virus? Some perspective: It’s not really, as Time magazine proclaimed, the worst year ever.
It beats anything during the Black Plague and arguably a few hundred years after. Millions didn’t die in concentration camps and battlefields and on the home front.
Yes, the coronavirus set the tone for the year. At the least, it brought inconvenience. For too many, the consequences were far, far worse.
If the virus wasn’t enough, the elections were painful, as was both the fallout and national self-examination over race.
A dry monsoon season was pretty bad, too, but it hardly registered in the context of the pandemic and politics.
Worst year ever? No. Maybe, then, the worst in the last 50 years? But what about 9/11? It’s a debate that doesn’t matter. Bad is bad.
Christmas offers an appreciated break. It’s hopefulness and cheer, though still restrained by distancing needs, brings some joy to a year that needs some.
One thing about superlatives – such as worst or best – is that they’re rarely factually provable. And often easily eclipsed.
Christmas offers a time to soak in the joy, enjoy the hope and cheer and have faith that life should improve pretty soon.
— Today’s News-Herald
