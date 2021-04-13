As Republican lawmakers around the country push changes that will help restore integrity to the voting system, they better remember that those changes along won’t help reclaim Congress or the White House.
Perhaps Republican are just awaiting a new Pied Piper, or the resurrection of the newly unseated one, Donald Trump, to invigorate both the party and the masses. Perhaps the push to tighten voting is just part of a strategic plan. If so, it’s closely guarded. For now, many Republicans act as if voting laws are the main hindrance to reclaiming the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents this part of Arizona, was in Lake Havasu City last week and responded to a question on how Republicans could take back Congress and the presidency. He said it rested with educating the public on widespread voting problems.
Voting changes are necessary and many of the problems associated with voting are nothing new. Citizens are entitled to vote if they are alive, registered and vote only once, among other limitations.
Traditional wisdom says Republicans benefit from more restrictive voting laws while Democrats gain with wide-open voting. From there, it’s really a battle of political spin, as the country has witnessed in George.
Republicans have a problem in pursuing votiong changes too aggressively: At some point, especially since the courts largely discounted voter fraud in the general election, the arguments dip close to the realm of conspiracy theories.
Conspiracy theories are a tough sell. Republicans need an easy sell for the next election cycle.
They should have it in the party’s guiding principles, should some decide to dust those off. Things like smaller government, individual freedom, economic opportunity for citizens and business.
Those are the opposite of a progressive-driven Congress and administration that will, as Gosar said, spend trillions of dollars on left-wind agendas, ignite inflation, raise taxes and limit Constitutional rights through executive order.
Who likes the sound of that? The Republicans need a strong message that their candidates can not only see the dangerous course set by the Democrat-controlled federal government but also correct the problems.
That’s the sell.
Voting can be 100 percent fair but that doesn’t win a single election. Voters have to cast their ballots and the side with the most will win.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
What we need are all elections for Federal office being conducted using a Federal Election ID card issued automatically at age 18 that allows EVERY citizen the right to vote anywhere in the country, or by mail, without infringement by any state. The winner would be the person receiving the most votes – period. Let the states keep mucking about with their disgusting voter suppression efforts, but ALL elections for federal offices would be held on the first Saturday and Sunday in November and handled by the Federal government using the Federal Election ID card with a solid paper trail and no state interference!
And dump the EC a racist piece of garbage put in to placate ignorant southerners. And who came up with the idea that one sheep loving fool in Wyoming’s vote is more important than seventy educated voters in California?
