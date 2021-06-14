Today is Flag Day. Sandwiched between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, it certainly gets less attention than those other two holidays, but it’s an important day nonetheless, and one that ought to see its national stature raised.
Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777. Old Glory hasn’t always looked like the version we know today. In fact, it has been modified 26 times in the country’s history. The modern flag with 50 stars and 13 stripes has been in place for 62 years. There’s a good chance the flag could look different in the not-too-distant future, especially if Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. are eventually added as U.S. states.
Whatever it looks like, its symbolism hasn’t changed. Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, Greens and independents might have different thoughts about how our country should run itself, but the flag — and the ideals it stands for — is something Americans can agree upon.
Countless military service members have died to defend it. The flag represents freedom and democracy around the world as it waves over embassies and on television screens. It has inspired millions of immigrants to head to our shores seeking better, freer lives.
The flag is a banner of unity for people from diverse backgrounds and political beliefs. It’s a show of commitment to the ideals for personal freedom and against political tyranny.
Wave it proudly today.
If you need help doing that, there’s a club in Havasu that makes it easy to show off your patriotism without the hassle of putting up a flag and taking it down again. The Kiwanis Club places flags at hundreds of homes throughout Havasu each patriotic holiday. Subscribers to the program get a 3-foot-by-5-foot American flag in their yards or in front of their businesses seven times a year. To sign up for the program, send an email to kiwanisflagprogramlhc@gmail.com. It costs $40 to participate -- a great value to show off your support of freedoms that are priceless.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.