Happy Mother’s Day to all Havasu moms. The same warm wishes are extended to those who are mom-like to ones who need nurturing. Your contributions are immeasurable and highly valued by your family and your community.
If you’re a new mom, thanks for going without sleep in these early years to look after your demanding brood. You have tapped into a well of stamina and patience you didn’t know you had to pull it off.
For moms of pre-schoolers, thanks for training yourself not to sweat the mess.
Your path through motherhood is strewn with self-discovery and fulfillment that has strengthened you. You are more than you were before your children were born. You’ve become a lovely amplified version of yourself.
For moms of teenagers, well, we’re sorry. Just kidding. But honestly, thanks.
You deserve a medal for safely herding your child through adolescence into young adulthood. Your job requires precision choreography as you give responsibility and encourage independence.
The nest may be empty, but now you’re needed in different ways. You’ve become your offspring’s confidant, counselor and companion. It is glorious; you burst with pride at their accomplishments. The one thing that has never changed is that you crave their success more than your own.
Those successes continue in wondrous ways. After decades of child rearing, you are gifted with grandchildren. While raising your own children, you exhaustively rehearsed for this new role. You easily slip into being the Teacher of All Things and Supreme Nurturer. It is your reward for a job well done.
If you have a chance to honor your mom today, do it. She’ll appreciate it more than you’ll ever know. Cards, flowers, a meal — those are all nice gestures. But truly, on Mother’s Day, the best gift you can give her is your time. During these days of social distancing and limited travel, a personal greeting may not be possible. Don’t let that stop you from reaching out by telephone, Facetime or Zoom, to tell mom just how much you appreciate her.
Because really, all Mom genuinely wants is to hear your voice and know how you’re getting along. Remember, she has unconditional love for you. It’s the best kind of love there is.
— Today’s News-Herald
