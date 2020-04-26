The enduring mental image of the coronavirus pandemic will likely be a roll of toilet paper, not something more directly associated with medicine or illness.
Toilet paper is still hard to find. Texts and messages start flowing when a supply hits a Lake Havasu City store. Buying tips are exchanged in the same whispers as insider stock deals.
A roll of toilet paper is an iconic image not simply for what it’s designed to do and the deep sense of worry when it’s unavailable to do so. More fully, it represents the overall struggle in dealing with the virus.
States can reopen, schools can greet students and churches can be filled with worshippers but people seem to understand that until toilet paper is again widely available, the battle against covid-19 is still being waged.
A two-month history of shortages provides some new light on toilet paper supplies. First off, yes, the hoarders are a big reason for the shortage. They aren’t the whole reason and they may even have been prescient about the supply chain, manufacturing and distribution problems.
Those figure highly in the shortage equation. Another is what let’s call work toilet paper and home toilet paper.
Since a lot of Americans are staying home, use of toilet paper is up some 40%. Be aware that home toilet paper is the good stuff. Don’t confuse it with the cheap two-ply stuff found in businesses and restaurants and the like. It turns out, the latter is in oversupply for obvious reasons.
Simply put, a lot of people staying home in places such as Los Angeles or Phoenix can absorb much of the residential toilet paper supply. Lake Havasu City loses out even though fewer people are stuck in their homes here.
Manufacturers are noticing. Kimberly-Clark is retooling to produce more residential and less business toilet paper, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s a good sign.
The toilet paper industry, including wholesalers, shouldn’t make too much of the consumer preference for thicker paper, though, especially when the alternative might be having no toilet paper.
Those stockpiles of toilet paper that aren’t going to businesses and restaurants should be pushed out to the public market, easing tight supplies. Sure, the packaging may not be right and so forth.
When one needs toilet paper, it’s not the packaging that matters.
— Today’s News-Herald
