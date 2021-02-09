Lake Havasu City Council members are in the unenviable position of deciding how they’ll replace the expiring irrigation and drainage district. It almost certainly means a big jump in water and sewer rates for the average homeowner.
There are two silver linings, and both address issues of fairness. First, allowing the IDD to finally expire means the city will be able to ensure that everybody pays into it equally. The district is a relic of an earlier time; as Havasu grew, the district didn’t, and now there are a number of residents in outlying areas receiving services without paying into the district.
The second positive outcome? We may finally be able to say goodbye to winter averaging.
The practice was created as a way of water conservation during the winter by tracking household water use from December through March, and using that to set water rates for the year. Here’s the thing: Winter averaging generally favors those folks who only visit their Havasu homes in the summer.
People who own vacation homes in Havasu are getting a larger break on their sewer bill compared to full-time residents.
It’s not fair, but it’s also not sustainable. It’s important to note that rainfall for the past nine months or so has been minimal. That means landscaping requires extra irrigation to make up for the lack of rain. Because the city measures water use in the winter, the result is a poor reflection of our community’s actual water needs during the rest of the year.
There are no great answers, but we’re encouraged that some of the options before City Council members include water conservation incentives.
Conservation is important, especially with no end in sight to our lean water years. But so is being conservative with taxpayers’ money.
Each of the options presented by an outside consultant attempt to incentivize water conservation while balancing the city’s revenue needs with issues of fairness between full-time and part-time residents.
The challenge to council members is now to chart a path forward that minimizes rate increases and maximizes smart water use.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.