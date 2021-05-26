Knock one frustration off Lake Havasu City’s list of traffic gripes. Whether it’s our spaghetti streets or congested narrow roadways, getting around Havasu has never been the easiest task, but things may have gotten a little better now that the Arizona Department of Transportation says it has synchronized the traffic lights at 20 intersections along State Route 95. Time will tell if the work performed last week actually improves travel times on the highway, but a recent trip on Sunday allowed one driver to get through six lights before he was finally stopped by the red at South Palo Verde Boulevard. So far so good. We hope ADOT will closely monitor the traffic situation, making tweaks and adjustments as needed to get the flow just right. And chances are they’ll need to do it again in the fall and winter when we have many more drivers on the road. Driving habits in Lake Havasu City, after all, changes with the seasons.
Now let’s find a way to bypass the highway altogether. The signal synchronization is an answer to a problem that’s long frustrated drivers here, but it’s certainly not the only one. Havasu’s next big traffic challenge, especially as the city continues to grow eastward into the foothills of the Mohave Mountains, will be to find a better way to get from one end of town to the other without having to use the highway. Acoma and McCulloch boulevards certainly traverse the city, but if you’re in a hurry you’re out of luck. The abundance of stop signs and slow-moving traffic along those main corridors tends to make a cross-town trip a long slog.
Before development makes it too difficult, Lake Havasu City, working with ADOT and others, ought to plan for an expressway on the east side of the city, allowing drivers to bypass State Route 95 through the city. It’ll be an expensive undertaking to be sure, and it won’t happen overnight — or even in the next few years — but an alternative to the highway is an important piece of infrastructure that will help address traffic congestion for years to come.
— Today’s News-Herald
