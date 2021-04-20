It might surprise you to learn that Swanson Avenue is quickly becoming one of Lake Havasu City’s most interesting —and perhaps one of the most popular — developing neighborhoods.
And yet, that shouldn't surprise anyone. It was more than a decade ago that city leaders began laying the groundwork for ASU Havasu to take over the old Daytona Middle School campus. Economic growth for the community was among the chief goals. Typical for a new university, the campus has attracted interest from developers. In the last few years, the neighborhood added The Views at Lake Havasu, a four-story independent senior living community, and there are plans for a "microhospital" next door to the university campus. Most recently, a Los Angeles-area developer pitched his idea for a five-story apartment complex on the same stretch of road. It's in line with the vision outlined years ago by Lake Havasu City officials of a vibrant downtown that's home to plenty of high-density housing.
All of this interest is a sign that ASU Havasu is a success, at least as far as its economic impact is concerned. But all of this interest also makes it increasingly obvious that the ASU Havasu neighborhood —and Swanson Avenue in particular — could get painfully crowded as it continues to develop.
Growing pains are inevitable, especially if ASU Havasu grows its student population as originally intended. The first campus director talked of one day hosting up to 1,000 students on campus — even if the school reaches only a third that amount, it's still hundreds more people added to the area. And most of them will have vehicles.
At just two lanes in most spots, Swanson Avenue doesn't meet the typical standards for an arterial road, and yet residents use it like one as they travel between Central Havasu and the London Bridge Resort area. Additional lanes on Swanson could have helped address future capacity issues, but the city actually narrowed the street and added sidewalks a few years back in an attempt to calm traffic. Other streets in the area, such as Daytona Avenue, aren't designed for higher volumes.
Perhaps the solution lies in pushing more of the city's through traffic to nearly Mesquite Boulevard, but that road offers frustrations of its own that would need to be addressed. Or maybe there are more elegant solutions. It's clear that Lake Havasu City needs to plan for growth on Swanson Avenue now, while there's still room to make important decisions about traffic flow.
— Today's News-Herald
