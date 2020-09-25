The transparency promised by the use of new body camera for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was shaded by the way the costly cameras were approved.
At a price of some $1.25 million over the next five years, which includes non-lethal taser devices, the introduction of bodycams at the Sheriff’s Office has been contentious mostly because of price.
The cameras themselves have proven valuable in numerous law enforcement agencies across the country. They provide strong evidence and are especially useful in an era highlighted by tensions between the public and police.
So why couldn’t the sheriff make his pitch at a regular meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors? That’s what Supervisor Ron Gould wants to know. He says the public was shortchanged by allowing all the discussion at a special meeting of the supervisors that was supposedly focused on coronavirus issues.
These special meetings have recurred during the coronavirus pandemic but clearly they’ve morphed from a singular purpose. The supervisors should call special meetings for focused specific purposes, not as a second meeting for regular business. That way, the public has a much better chance to participate, learn and understand the public’s business conducted by the county.
The cost issue was largely overcome by the money tossed around by the federal government in the CARES Act. Mohave County received $9.2 million, of which Sheriff Doug Schuster sought $400,000 for the bodycams. That still leaves a chunk of change for the county to pay over the coming years.
In our view, the expense is worth it for the value of visual evidence. Any citizen who disagrees, though, has kind of lost a chance to express their viewpoint by the way the supervisors handled the discussion.
A large part of the ongoing expense is for video storage and retention. These costs are an ongoing challenge for law enforcement agencies. Since it’s affecting so many, there should be common solutions, such as state or regional group purchase for data storage or even purchasing centralized data storage facilities that are secure and partitioned by agency.
We applaud the county for going ahead with the purchase and also agree it could’ve been handled more transparently. The issue over the next few years is to recognize that data costs will not go away on their own. This county should participate or even lead efforts through law enforcement agencies and associations to find cost effective solutions.
— Today’s News-Herald
