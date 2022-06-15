Mohave County has a message for those who would trash our beautiful desert surroundings: If you litter, be prepared to pay up. County supervisors next week will discuss possible new fines of up to $2,500 for people who are caught illegally dumping on county lands. The proposed penalties, which start at $500 for a first-time offender, follow the county's move last month to eliminate the option of self cleanup.
Hopefully the threat of stiffer fines will put a dent into what is a real problem throughout the county.
However, it's important to note that Arizona state law already has serious penalties in place for people who dump their trash in public spaces. State law assigns most littering offenses as a class 2 misdemeanor, with possible penalties including up to four months in jail and $750 in fines. More egregious offenses, such as littering within 50 feet of a highway or a beach, call for longer jail times and higher fines. And for people who are dumping large amounts of trash, the offense can result in a felony charge.
We're glad to see the county adding some teeth to existing ordinances. We can and should ensure that people caught littering face stiff penalties, however without additional enforcement and prosecution, additional threats unlikely to deter many people.
The county has found some success in tracking down desert dumpers through its Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement program, which has used a small percentage of landfill fees to pay for investigators to track down litterers.
The task is both Sisyphean and Herculean — a report a few years ago showed the investigators were responsible for removing 322 tons of litter from public property in 2015-16, but that represented just a small portion of the overall problem. The job is hard, and if investigators are lucky enough to track down the responsible parties, prosecution can be difficult.
One thing that could help? Enlist the help of all Mohave County residents. One way of doing that would be to offer an incentive program, similar to the Silent Witness program used by local law enforcement, offering a financial reward for people who can offer information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of desert dumpers. Another way would be to hold community cleanup days in populated areas. The recent cleanup effort initiated by Lake Havasu City's three Rotary clubs went a long way in cleaning up the community's backyard. Imagine the kind of impact it could make if a similar cleanup event was held several times a year.
The desert shouldn't be a dumping ground, but inconsiderate people are always going to be a problem. Good for the county for trying to do something about it.
— Today's News-Herald
