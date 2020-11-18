If he wants to, President Trump has a chance to leave office not just gracefully but as a hero to more people by pointing to his efforts to restore integrity to U.S. elections.
It was a recurring subject during his time in office. The timing for election reform wasn’t right. The Democrats and the minor parties would accuse him of setting the stage for election theft.
After the votes are cast is the time when the President might be most effective at righting some election wrongs. He still has the bully pulpit. Right now, he has legal standing. He’s using legal efforts to assure all legal votes are counted and illegal ones are not.
His work to draw attention and even correct the problems will likely only chip away at the edges — a few votes here and there. It certainly won’t be resolved in states with universal mail balloting. And some dead people will still vote. Fair elections are the result of persistent, ongoing work, not a one-off fix. Short of evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to miscount ballots, Trump now has a narrow window in which he can take credit for furthering election integrity. Taking too long risks a fair label of something between a squatter and an obstructionist.
Keeping America great means putting the country first. We’ll go out on a limb and suggest that right now more citizens care deeply about distributing a coronavirus vaccine and keeping the economy alive than election technicalities.
They won’t care who gets the credit or under whose presidency it occurs as long as covid-19 and its consequences can be held in check. It’s a national effort that will be helped along greatly if the federal administration transitions smoothly. If it doesn’t, Trump will be judged more harshly than Biden. Further, a smooth, supported transition puts the load on Biden to handle vaccinations right.
The surprise takeaway from the national elections is just how amazingly moderate most voters are. The political balance didn’t shift that much, though the presidency changed. The noisemakers at either end of the two parties didn’t hold as much sway as predicted.
President Trump should be congratulated for his work on election integrity and he now needs to move ahead with the transition, mindful not only of the coronavirus but of the nations around the world licking their chops at the political instability in the U.S.
— Today’s News-Herald
