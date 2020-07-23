President Trump certainly didn’t resolve the big issue of public trust in government by telling people to wear face masks to fight coronavirus. He probably helped the country’s health though.
The president’s earlier position was that masks were a sign of political opposition to him. Last week, he encouraged the public to wear them because they seem to do some good. He even wore one in a widely distributed photo.
There’s strong evidence the masks indeed do some good, especially when coupled when proper distancing and hand washing and other good practices. Arizona’s daily coronavirus trends have been more favorable since Gov. Doug Ducey tightened some reopening orders almost a month ago.
Few people relish wearing a face mask simply because they can be uncomfortable. Politics offered some rationale for not wearing one, regardless of whether one was really fighting government oppression or not.
More people in Lake Havasu City are wearing them, even though the city’s weak mandate to wear them in business carries no enforcement. People wear masks because, as the president says, they seem to do some good.
A lot of people still don’t wear them locally. One reason we hear is that they do little good because the many city visitors don’t wear them. We think that notion is backwards. It seems apparent that visitors take their cue from locals, or at least the majority. If more locals wear masks, the visitors might read and adhere to the “masks required” signs. (And get used to wearing them for a while: The mayor’s mandate was set to expire on Monday, but the city announced on Thursday it would be extended to Sept. 1.)
As with much of the medical advice on coronavirus, masks may be overkill at times. So are umbrellas when threats of rain don’t materialize. Still better than underkill. There’s little doubt fear is driving many personal decisions about coronavirus. It’s reflected in some public policies.
Whether concerns over overblown or not, we do know that coronavirus is many times more contagious than ordinary flu. This alone puts mask wearing in the same category as wearing sunscreen in the Havasu sun or wearing a jacket on a cool winter day. Take politics out of it, and it’s just decent medical advice that helps keep everyone healthy for now.
— Today’s News-Herald
Throughout this whole mask debate, I have said that the most patriotic thing an American can do is to help protect other Americans by any means necessary. The small action of wearing a mask can do that. By helping to slow this virus down by wearing masks in public, we not only help our fellow Americans and our hospitals, we could also help our local businesses stay open.
Even though I believe that tRUMP is now speaking positive about wearing masks because of his polling and the upcoming election, I'm glad to see that he's finally showing some patriotic duty as president.
