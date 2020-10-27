Let’s face it: Most presidential elections are decided without Mohave County making much of an impact. We’re so reliably red that the Republicans can usually comfortably skip any campaign visits to the northeast corner of Arizona, and the Democrats don’t bother.
Amazingly, this year is somehow different, and the race is apparently so close that the GOP is including a stop in Mohave County on President Trump’s whirlwind whistlestop tour of the country.
We’d like to think today’s visit is a long overdue acknowledgement that Mohave County is an important part of the pathway to the presidency.
Local GOP leaders believe that Mohave County’s status as a Republican stronghold could play a key role in tipping the balance in their favor, ensuring Arizona’s electoral votes stay red when the ballots are counted next week. After all, President Trump won 73.7 percent of the vote in 2016, the highest percentage in any Arizona county. In a tight poll, a big turnout in Mohave County could mean a world of difference for Republicans all around Arizona.
Some argue today’s visit by Trump is a sign that his campaign is getting desperate in the final days of the campaign. That’s a cynical way of viewing the world, but Trump is admittedly an unlikely underdog and it’s going to take aggressive and creative campaigning to turn the tide.
Aggressive and creative are certainly good descriptions of the president’s recent politicking strategies.
Trump is definitely exciting his conservative base with his last-minute push for re-election.
At noon today, thousands of Trump supporters will welcome the president to Bullhead City, marking what many believe is the first presidential visit to Mohave County. The Bullhead City manager says he’s heard estimates that the crowd could number in the tens of thousands. Similar sized crowds have shown up at every one of Trump’s campaign rallies, and he’s been doing two or three of them a day.
If all those supporters show up at the polls, it could make a big difference in the vote count next week. The question is, of course, whether it will be enough.
