The single-day impeachment of President Trump certainly showed a lot of time can be saved if there are no hearings or witnesses or a search for evidence.
Since it was all about making a political point, though, and in our view a deserved one, it’s surprising the Democrats didn’t stop at this second impeachment when the week remaining in his term left time for at least a half-dozen more.
That the Democrats left it at two, one supposes, showed restraint. To go further would’ve looked like revenge, not justice, we guess.
Of course for many of the Democrats, impeachment was just that: vengeance as well as catharsis after four years of asserting Trump is an illegitimate president.
For the 10 Republicans who voted for the impeachment, we hope, it was a vote for principle and for law.
Trump did not direct his followers to violence. He did try to disrupt Congress from conducting its Constitutionally mandated business of certifying the election as part of the peaceful transfer of political power. He did, as head of the executive branch of government, use a crowd of supporters, many openly armed, to try to bulldoze the separation of government powers spelled out in the Constitution.
For Constitutional conservatives, these are over the line. Thankfully, the Constitution doesn’t define the law of the land in relative terms. If doesn’t allow a weighing of the relative sins of Antifa against those of Trump.
If the Republican Party is to reclaim a path forward, it lies in distancing itself from violence and any hypocritical rhetoric regarding the rule of law. They can show, they have to show, that their beliefs and codes allow the country to govern itself as a world leader where civility, equality and prosperity are the outcomes.
Ironically the first step in that process is President-elect Joe Biden, who’s professed he will be a president for all Americans. He should dissuade Senate Democrats from taking the Trump impeachment to trial. A trial may punish Trump but it will also strengthen him and his base politically.
Besides, Biden has a lengthy legislative agenda that would be thrown off the rails by an impeachment trial.
After wailing for four years to get rid of Trump, the Democrats have a chance to say quickly say goodbye. Whether they do so will tell the public a lot about whether they want to govern now that they’ve won or whether they exist only to wail about Trump.
— Today’s News-Herald
(2) comments
Nope. The twice impeached loser needs to pay and pay dearly for the damage he has caused our nation. Ford screwed up with Tricky Richard and his crimes pale in comparison to this clown. Had Nixon been impeached there is a good chance we would never have had Typhoid Donnie.
Those "wailing" to rid the Republic of the Trump presidency weren't wrong then nor now. You are asking for a pardon when accountability is the most crucial healing "We the people" could render.
