New Year’s Eve is time for reflection on the year, but chances are good that few people want to do much looking back this year. It’s understandable if you’re looking forward to ringing in the new year like never before, and we encourage you to do so — by staying home.
It’s a bad time for gatherings thanks to the coronavirus. Duh. But New Year’s Eve is also a bad time to be on public roadways — the best place to ring in the much-anticipated new year is right on your living room couch.
First, about the roadways: Each year, 10,000 people are killed in DUI-related crashes according to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. The risk of sharing the road with someone who is over the limit for alcohol is even greater during the holiday season. New Year’s Day is the most dangerous day of the years for drunk driving. And even if you don’t get in a crash, tipsy drivers risk getting pulled over and arrested. Expect local law enforcement agencies to be out in high numbers tonight.
Next, coronavirus: We’ve seen how the virus easily spreads from person to person, and with more than 1,000 new cases each week in Mohave County, it’s clearly a good idea to avoid gatherings altogether. That’s not the fun option, and it’s not a popular message, but it’s the right one. Stay home this New Year’s Eve.
Let’s ensure 2021 gets off to a good start by staying out of jail, staying safe, and staying healthy.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.