The public should be happy to see some renewed attention and activity surrounding two of the Vision 20/20 projects that helped Lake Havasu City win a $2 million economic development prize back in April of 2017.
The challenge for both projects is bringing them to fruition. The two projects – the Downtown Catalyst and the Environmental Learning Center – face hurdles that are like two sides of the same coin.
There’s never been a question about the purpose of the downtown project on the Springberg-McAndrew park site. It’s a central gathering spot for people and events in the heart of the city. There’s enough agreement on that concept that the few truly necessary improvements should’ve been made years ago.
Proposed for a site near the new Havasu Riviera State Park and development, the Environmental Learning Center has the opposite problem. It’s a project in search of an identity. Few understand what it is, other than a building with a focus on water information and research with a trail or two added on.
The newest interpretation is much akin to the earlier view of a research, learning and gathering center, anchored by a new city water lab at the start. And trails and vegetation, of course.
Its success will depend upon partnering with institutions sponsoring water research. None are apparently knocking at the door.
Of the Vision 20/20 projects, the center is the most ambitious and also the least tangible. It needs focus. It needs a 30-second elevator speech. Until that day, there’s a good chance the $500,000 winnings will be spent on consultant revisions.
Two different approaches are needed for the learning center and downtown project. The learning center requires a stronger, approachable focus. Downtown, it’s a matter of more doing and less thinking.
City government engaged a consultant to hold a lot of meetings for community feedback. Why? The project’s emphasis is the same as it was years ago, minus the commercial component. It’s a gathering spot that needs some landscaping and some shade and a bridge over Pima Wash to connect it to parking and a relatively new playground.
The refinements can follow. Art? A bandshell? Interactive exhibits? Nice, but not essential to the main purpose. Even without incorporating all the ideas 30 additional public meetings are likely to produce, the park can capably serve its function as a gathering spot.
If the city took this approach, and left room for commercial development, it would probably be successful because the public already gathers there. They’ll come in greater numbers with a bit of shade, attracting businesses in the process.
Two projects. One has a clear identity and just needs more work and fewer meetings. The other needs a lot more thinking to bring into clear focus.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
And strategically placed around the site would be cooling towers. You pump water up to the top, it runs over some pads and the cool air drops to the ground all by itself creating its own cool breeze. Almost no electricity is used except to pump a small quantity of water up to the top of the towers. And vegetation, lots of trees, bushes and a limited amount of grass in the shade would make it a welcoming place to just go and sit and enjoy a peaceful and restful place. Open a book, bring a laptop or meet up with a bunch of friends for a discussion about the latest bird seen in the park.
I don't know seems like a good addition to our community.
And the learning center. Lake Havasu City is changing, very slowly but it is starting to change. More light industries are moving into town which will require trained and skilled craftspersons. We create a few every year but not nearly enough. So many of our young people leave our community. We need to encourage them to stay and provide high tech jobs to match the best any other city has to offer. We are at the beginning of a massive build out of renewable energy devices in the U.S. Wind turbine parts, solar panels and inverters, wire and cable could be made here by several different companies, conduit manufacturers and junction boxes are needed which are created by mold injection machines. Technicians to put it all together will be needed by the hundreds if Arizona finally get on the renewable energy bandwagon. And water turbines for slow moving rivers around the U.S. are going to be needed. Hundreds could be installed in the water canals that carry slow moving water heading to L.A., San Diego and Phoenix. There is enough energy in the flow of water to service thousands of desert homes and the pumps that move the water.
All we need is some creative leadership willing to work towards adding some additional small manufacturing companies to our community. It can be done and many are just waiting for an invitation - I wonder - will any of this ever happen?
